Glimmer of hope in coronavirus numbers, but caution urged

While the total case numbers, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and fatalities continue to rise, there were glimmers of hope amid the Covid-19 crisis in Ireland last week as growth rates began to slow.
According to an analysis by the Business Post, average growth rates which calculate the rate at which key metrics are increasing have dropped to a third of what they were since the lockdown began.
ICU admissions, which had been growing by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team