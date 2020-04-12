Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Glimmer of hope in coronavirus numbers, but caution urged

Positive signals as growth rates fall, but peak predictions are potentially dangerous

12th April, 2020
3
According to an analysis by the , average growth rates which calculate the rate at which key metrics are increasing have dropped to a third of what they were since the lockdown began

While the total case numbers, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and fatalities continue to rise, there were glimmers of hope amid the Covid-19 crisis in Ireland last week as growth rates began to slow.

According to an analysis by the Business Post, average growth rates which calculate the rate at which key metrics are increasing have dropped to a third of what they were since the lockdown began.

ICU admissions, which had been growing by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

We must plan to stimulate industry recovery after the crisis

While the wage subsidy scheme and refund and credit initiatives are welcome, businesses will need help to heal in the longer term

Brian Keegan | 3 hours ago

Makhlouf: Ireland is in better shape to weather crisis

The Central Bank governor believes resilience has been built up in the economy since the last crash – a resilience that extends to the state’s finances, to household finances and to the banks

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago

DPD, An Post report surging parcel volumes

Consumers are buying sports equipment, food accessories, electrical items online in record numbers

Rosanna Cooney | 3 hours ago