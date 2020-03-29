Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Give us the bad news – we can take it

The risk of information overload and spreading panic in this crisis is real. But telling us the facts, even when things go wrong, will only strengthen public trust in those leading the fight against Covid-19

29th March, 2020
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Health Simon Harris and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan; public confidence in the official response to the coronvirus is linked to the release or withholding of accurate information. Picture: PA

Information is power, as Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Wednesday when he announced that a coronavirus information booklet would be delivered to every household in the state.

His message was aimed at the public, but applies equally to those in authority. The government and health officials have been widely and rightly praised for their handling of the Covid-19 crisis so far, a sentiment strengthened by comparison with the often shambolic leadership shown in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The American virus

Nadine O‘Regan is joined by US correspondent Marion McKeone for the latest episode of The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

Nadine O’Regan | 2 hours ago

Door handle-sterilising device could help tackle virus, say entrepreneurs

Brian Cunningham and Maurice McDonagh say they have already sold about 5,000 units are their device worldwide

Barry J Whyte | 2 hours ago

The great food fightback against Covid-19

Ireland’s food producers are having to rapidly adjust to a changing world. Three of them tell Gillian Nelis how they are adapting their business models to cope with the new reality

Gillian Nelis | 2 hours ago