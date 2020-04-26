Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Give and take: how the EU recovery fund could be financed and spent

European leaders last week agreed on the creation of a €1 trillion package to pay for the economic rebooting of member states. But who will get what – and how – remains to be decided

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
26th April, 2020
Eye on the future: a Covid-19 inspired wall mural in Italy. How the €1 trillion coronavirus rescue fund will be distributed to the various European countries and how it will be paid back has yet to be decided

The big question occupying European leaders as they met by video conference last week was how member states would be able to finance the extensive spending programmes required to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

As sufficient money does not exist within either the EU or member states’ budgets, it will have to be borrowed, but borrowing presents many problems.

It is generally done at a member-state level by issuing debt, or bonds. The cost...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Brian Keegan: Better to subsidise workers’ wages than to pay the dole

The wage subsidy scheme is fundamental to job retention and restoration, both of which are critical to achieving a quick national recovery

Brian Keegan | 4 hours ago

Aidan Regan: Time to stop listening to Europe’s high priests of fiscal rectitude

Europe is already a continent of unequal economies, and with the financial burden of Covid-19 now looming, it’s long past time to ditch the tired old myth of financial saints and sinners

Aidan Regan | 4 hours ago

Don’t press the panic button just yet

In trying to figure out the future, we need to examine what kind of crisis we’re facing right now

Donough Kilmurray | 4 hours ago