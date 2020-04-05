Sunday April 5, 2020
Gift voucher firm gets unexpected bounce in time of crisis

Voucher Connect says between 50 and 100 new retailers are being added to its platform every week

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
5th April, 2020
John Crowe of Voucher Connect says they are adding between 50 and 100 new retailers to their platform every week

A company that helps businesses begin selling gift vouchers online with no upfront cost has seen demand for its service soar due to the coronavirus outbreak.

John Crowe, who founded Voucher Connect in 2016, told the Business Post that between 50 and 100 new retailers were being added to the platform every week.

The value of gift voucher sales on the site is up by 165 per cent, according to Crowe, who said Mother’s Day voucher sales this...

