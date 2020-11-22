Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Get ready for new year workplace disputes, warns lawyer

Employees working from home may be reluctant to return to the office, leading to widespread contract challenges

22nd November, 2020
Irish employers are likely to face challenges from employees reluctant to return full-time to the workplace

Employers should “brace themselves” for workplace disputes in the new year as employees working from home or abroad due to the pandemic may refuse to return to the office, a leading employment lawyer has warned.

Julie Galbraith, a partner of employment law at Eversheds Sutherland, said that despite the projected rollout of the vaccine and resulting easing of the pandemic in 2021, many employees may wish to stay remote, potentially leading to contract...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Diaspora facing dilemma on coming home for Christmas

The state has not outright banned citizens living abroad from travelling home this Christmas – but its pleading suggestions leave ex-pats in a bind

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

Hotel chief calls for subsidies to be extended into next summer

Prem Group chief executive Jim Murphy says continuing the tourism sector wage subsidies through the 2021 holiday season would allow ‘most of the sector to survive’

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Office or home? A dilemma for bosses and for employees too

The government could save millions by having public servants work from home, but some executives in the private sector fear the loss of workplace connection and collaboration

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago