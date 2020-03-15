‘Get calm before you carry on’: fighting virus fears with facts

In India, long ago, a wise man went to the king with a new game he had invented: chess. The king was delighted, and asked what the wise man would like as a reward.
“Give me one grain of rice for the first square of the chess board,” the wise man said. “Give me double that for the second square, and double that again for the third square. Keep going till you reach the final...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team