Sunday April 26, 2020
Germ-killing robot is Covid-19 hit for Irish-backed US firm

Texas production factory works 24 hours a day as sales of UV medical disinfecting device soar during pandemic

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
26th April, 2020
Violet at work: ultraviolet light disinfects surfaces

Sales of a germ-killing robot made by an Irish-backed US firm have surged as hospitals look to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Irish firm Malin invested €23 million in US-based Xenex, the medical device manufacturer, in 2015. Sales of Xenex’s robot, which uses ultraviolet (UV) light to disinfect surfaces and medical equipment, have increased six-fold since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the US.

Darragh Lyons, chief executive of Malin, told the Business Post...

