Gardaí to start testing HSE’s new contact tracing app

Gardaí will be tasked with testing the HSE’s Covid-19 tracing app from next week, despite concerns being raised around data protection.
The deployment of a contact tracing app has been viewed as a crucial tool in allowing social distancing restrictions to be relaxed, but the release has been delayed by several weeks.
Paul Reid, the HSE chief executive, said last week that the app would be released by the end of May...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team