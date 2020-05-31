Sunday May 31, 2020
Gardaí to start testing HSE’s new contact tracing app

Data protection concerns have been raised around full functionality of the software aimed at relaxing social distancing rules

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
31st May, 2020
Phones with the app installed would exchange Bluetooth signals Picture: Getty

Gardaí will be tasked with testing the HSE’s Covid-19 tracing app from next week, despite concerns being raised around data protection.

The deployment of a contact tracing app has been viewed as a crucial tool in allowing social distancing restrictions to be relaxed, but the release has been delayed by several weeks.

Paul Reid, the HSE chief executive, said last week that the app would be released by the end of May...

