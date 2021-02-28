Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Future tense: the nation’s small businesses fear what comes next

Even with the help of the CRSS and other state aids, businesses are at breaking point – and while compliance is still high, there is a collective exhaustion and a worry that for many, reopening may never arrive

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
28th February, 2021
Future tense: the nation’s small businesses fear what comes next
Gina Murphy, owner of Hugo’s Restaurant on Merrion Row: ‘I was sad that my beautiful little restaurant, which normally gets a massive amount of TLC on a daily basis, isn’t getting any’ Fergal Phillips

Last week, Gina Murphy made one of her now regular trips to her restaurant, Hugo’s on Merrion Row. She went in to run the taps, flush the toilets and turn on the heating.

Since September 18, her business has traded 13 days in total. Last year, her restaurant was closed for more than 200 days. Her weekly chores are to maintain the building and prevent any damage.

Last week, while checking on the restaurant, she looked...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A Garda checkpoint in Dublin this month: gardaí have issued more than 6,000 fines for ‘non-essential travel’ since the Covid restrictions were introduced. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto

Colin Murphy: In law, we are closer to house arrest than a 5km limit

Coronavirus Colin Murphy 2 hours ago
While antigen testing will not replace the requirement for large scale PCR testing for public health purposes, validation of other tests is continuing in the HSE

Potential use of rapid antigen tests in workplaces and schools to be assessed

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 2 hours ago
Emer Cooke of the European Medicines Agency

Russia willing to share access to Sputnik V vaccine with Ireland

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan 2 hours ago
Dr Ian Lipkin: ‘This virus is not going to disappear’

Covid-19 here for the long haul, says expert

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1