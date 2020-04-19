Fruit growers plan to fly in 1,550 seasonal workers over next few months

Irish fruit growers have planned further charter flights as part of an effort to bring in a total of 1,500 seasonal workers to pick fruit during the coronavirus pandemic.
Keelings, the Dublin fruit farm company, came under intense criticism from politicians and the public on Friday when it was reported that 189 workers from Bulgaria had arrived in Dublin to work on its strawberry harvest.
Three more charter flights were being organised by the sector to bring...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team