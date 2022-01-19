Frontline workers to get €1,000 pandemic bonus

The government has finally made the hard call to confine its €1,000 tax-free pandemic bonus payment to 100,000 frontline workers only.

It is going to give the bonus mainly to HSE staff who worked in hospitals, vaccination clinics and “Covid-19 exposed healthcare environments”.

The payment will also be given to Defence Force volunteers who helped out in healthcare settings, ambulance workers, hospice workers, public and private nursing home staff and home help staff as...