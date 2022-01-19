Frontline workers to get €1,000 pandemic bonus
Tax-free payment will be given to 100,000 staff who worked in ‘Covid-19 exposed healthcare environments’
The government has finally made the hard call to confine its €1,000 tax-free pandemic bonus payment to 100,000 frontline workers only.
It is going to give the bonus mainly to HSE staff who worked in hospitals, vaccination clinics and “Covid-19 exposed healthcare environments”.
The payment will also be given to Defence Force volunteers who helped out in healthcare settings, ambulance workers, hospice workers, public and private nursing home staff and home help staff as...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Covid tracker report delayed amid questions over app’s efficacy
The total cost of the app has so far reached €1.5 million
Spain pulls Genrui antigen tests after 1,350 Irish complaints over false positives
Company has identified two contaminated batches and issued product recall for both
€348 million in Covid-19 business supports repaid to Revenue
The government announced the resumption and reopening of supports for businesses in December
Vaccine exemption on medical grounds held up by legal and logistical problems
Consideration is being given to a system to facilitate people who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons