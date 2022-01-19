Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Frontline workers to get €1,000 pandemic bonus

Tax-free payment will be given to 100,000 staff who worked in ‘Covid-19 exposed healthcare environments’

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
19th January, 2022
Frontline workers to get €1,000 pandemic bonus
The bonus is mainly going to be given to HSE staff who worked in places such as hospitals and vaccination clinics. Picture: Getty

The government has finally made the hard call to confine its €1,000 tax-free pandemic bonus payment to 100,000 frontline workers only.

It is going to give the bonus mainly to HSE staff who worked in hospitals, vaccination clinics and “Covid-19 exposed healthcare environments”.

The payment will also be given to Defence Force volunteers who helped out in healthcare settings, ambulance workers, hospice workers, public and private nursing home staff and home help staff as...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Irish Council of Civil Liberties (ICCL) has called for the app to be scrapped given the absence of data relating to its effectiveness.

Covid tracker report delayed amid questions over app’s efficacy

Coronavirus Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
False positives were reported in Ireland by more than 1,350 people who used the Genrui antigen test

Spain pulls Genrui antigen tests after 1,350 Irish complaints over false positives

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee
Repayments of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) total more than €94 million and have come from approximately 3,000 employers. Picture: RollingNews.ie

€348 million in Covid-19 business supports repaid to Revenue

Coronavirus Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
A meeting of health officials in December heard that it continued to be a ‘significant issue’ for those affected. Picture: Getty

Vaccine exemption on medical grounds held up by legal and logistical problems

Coronavirus Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1