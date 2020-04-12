Front and centre: the workers keeping Ireland going

‘Babies don’t stop’

Geraldine Chawke is acting infection control manager and midwife at the Coombe Women & Infants Maternity Hospital in Dublin. Raised in Limerick, Chawke attended NUI Galway where in 2013 she gained a qualification in the prevention of infectious diseases. She and her colleagues support the happy and healthy delivery of babies at the Coombe.

“Babies don’t stop,” Chawke says. “And while the coronavirus has altered the zones,...