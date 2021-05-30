Subscribe Today
Freedom, with terms and conditions

While we’re not quite in the clear yet, the reopening of society and an attendant return to normality has been made possible by the success of the mass vaccination programme

Danielle Barron
30th May, 2021
Diners will soon be able to have meals at restaurants, pubs and cafés. Picture: RollingNews

“The end of this is within our grasp,” Micheál Martin said. “We are almost back to a point where we can enjoy the ordinary extraordinary moments in our lives.”

Booking a table in a restaurant, planning a cinema or theatre trip, browsing cheap flights to Spain or Italy – is this real life? Our slow creep back to normality is gathering speed and last Friday’s announcement by the Taoiseach...

Business Post
Business Post

