Freedom day postponed in favour of a step towards normality

The government knew that the public would not tolerate another delay in lifting the last of the Covid-19 restrictions.

So too did the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) which advised, as Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said, not to pause the re-opening of the economy, but to proceed with caution.

So Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a continuation of the use of vaccination passports for pubs and restaurants beyond next Friday. The use of these...