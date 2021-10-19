Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Freedom day postponed in favour of a step towards normality

The government will not phase out Nphet next month as it ‘proceeds with caution’

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
19th October, 2021
Freedom day postponed in favour of a step towards normality
The use of vaccination passports will also allow nightclubs to reopen on Friday. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The government knew that the public would not tolerate another delay in lifting the last of the Covid-19 restrictions.

So too did the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) which advised, as Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said, not to pause the re-opening of the economy, but to proceed with caution.

So Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a continuation of the use of vaccination passports for pubs and restaurants beyond next Friday. The use of these...

