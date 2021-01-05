Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Five key takeaways from Micheál Martin’s Covid-19 interview

Schools are out for the month at least while the construction sector is in the balance, the Taoiseach has signalled

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
5th January, 2021
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said a proposal to keep schools closed until January 30 would be all but signed off tomorrow by the cabinet. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

“Stay at home,” was the main message from Taoiseach Micheál Martin during his RTÉ interview today with Brian Dobson. If that sounds familiar, the same “Fan sa bhaile” request was made by Leo Varadkar when he was taoiseach at the start of the first lockdown after St Patrick’s Day last year.

Given the need to tackle the rapid rise in Covid-19 infections, however, there were many...

