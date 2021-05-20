Fine Gael MEPs abstain as European Parliament backs vaccine waiver

Fine Gael MEPs mostly abstained from voting as the European Parliament backed a motion calling on the EU to support a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nine Irish MEPs voted in favour of the non-binding amendment, which was tabled by the Left Group and calls on the EU to support a proposal to waive the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (Trips) agreement at the World Trade Organisation (Wto).

Three...