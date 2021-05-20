Fine Gael MEPs abstain as European Parliament backs vaccine waiver
Nine Irish MEPs voted in favour as the parliament backed waiver, with three Fine Gael members abstaining and one opposing the amendment
Fine Gael MEPs mostly abstained from voting as the European Parliament backed a motion calling on the EU to support a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights on the Covid-19 vaccine.
Nine Irish MEPs voted in favour of the non-binding amendment, which was tabled by the Left Group and calls on the EU to support a proposal to waive the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (Trips) agreement at the World Trade Organisation (Wto).
Three...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Comment: Our urgent choice between living with or without new Covid-19 variants
Mandatory hotel quarantine needs to be extended to all countries with ongoing transmission, which means everywhere for now
Covid-19: ‘Finally, we are really getting there’
Despite ongoing difficulties, more than two million jabs have been administered, and one in seven adults in Ireland are now fully vaccinated. But what does the post-coronavirus future hold?
We’re winning the numbers game, but it is not all over yet
The drop in case numbers already exceeds predictions, but there is still work to do to reach herd immunity – and to keep an eye on those variants
Analysis: Hope rises as 2 million vaccines administered
A quarter of a million doses are expected to be administered this week, increasing to between 260,000 and 280,000 next week