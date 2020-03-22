Tuesday March 24, 2020
FG plan to push for first go at Taoiseach

Any such move is likely to be fiercely resisted by Fianna Fáil negotiators in grand coalition talks

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
22nd March, 2020
The prospect of a grand coalition being formed between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is still some way off

Fine Gael are set to demand that Leo Varadkar gets the first turn in any “rotating Taoiseach” deal with Fianna Fáil so that he can continue to lead the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The party is set to argue that continuity of leadership is needed at a time of an unprecedented public health and economic crisis.

Any such move would be firmly resisted by Fianna Fáil, which wants Micheál Martin...

