FG plan to push for first go at Taoiseach

Fine Gael are set to demand that Leo Varadkar gets the first turn in any “rotating Taoiseach” deal with Fianna Fáil so that he can continue to lead the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The party is set to argue that continuity of leadership is needed at a time of an unprecedented public health and economic crisis.

Any such move would be firmly resisted by Fianna Fáil, which wants Micheál Martin...