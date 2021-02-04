Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Fewer GP surgeries will be able to offer vaccination to over-70s

Tánaiste says rollout to older people will be slower following recommendation that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rather than AstraZeneca, should be used for this group

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
4th February, 2021
Fewer GP surgeries will be able to offer vaccination to over-70s
Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, signalled that the decision not to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for older people could change if studies indicated that it was safe to do so. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

GPs will still lead the vaccination of over-70s from the middle of this month but the number of surgeries offering the injections will be reduced, the government and the HSE have indicated.

The vaccination of older people is due to commence within the next fortnight, starting with those over 85. The AstraZeneca vaccine was due to form the centrepiece of this programme due to the fact that it is more plentiful and does not...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said few restrictions will be lifted on March 5, the date to which the current lockdown extends. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

People will not be ‘trapped in their homes until the end of the year’, Taoiseach says

Coronavirus Claire McNamara 6 hours ago
Critical care capacity in Ireland‘s public hospitals almost reached maximum capacity, with 347 of the 350 available beds taken on two occasions in the past week. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: High Covid-19 death numbers likely to continue until middle of February

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 9 hours ago
Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, has recommended that giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to those over 65 should be avoided where possible. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: Nursing home residents have been failed again in vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Susan O'Keeffe 10 hours ago
Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, told the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last week that international travel accounts for ‘one per cent or less’ of Covid-19 cases in the country. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Number of Covid-19 cases caused by foreign travel is likely far higher than Government claims

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1