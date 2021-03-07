Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Feeling the pinch: the story behind the ‘slow’ EU vaccine rollout

Irish citizens are feeling ‘vaccine envy’ as our closest neighbours leap ahead in their rollouts. But are we actually that far behind – and is it about to change?

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
7th March, 2021
Feeling the pinch: the story behind the ‘slow’ EU vaccine rollout
Ready for rollout: a worker at the Pfizer production plant in Puurs in Belgium where the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is produced Picture: Getty

The Irish public are frustrated.

In a recent Red C/Business Post poll, 55 per cent of those surveyed said they believed the government needed to be “doing far more” to speed up the vaccine process.

A weekly target of 100,000 doses was missed last week after delays in the AstraZeneca delivery and some GPs have reported disjointed logistics in getting their vaccine supply. But the speed at which vaccines are being...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dr Mike Thompson and Margaret McCarthy at the Bishopstown campus of Munster Technological University in Cork where vaccinations for the over 85s were taking place last week Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Supply and communications hold key to vaccine roll-out

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 1 hour ago
Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme Pic: Getty

WHO calls for moral compass to direct vaccine IP towards global south

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 1 hour ago
The failure to reach a target of 100,000 vaccines administered last week is being blamed on a shortfall in delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine

State hoping to speed up pace of vaccination drive

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 1 hour ago
This government, with its triple-headed leadership structure, just can’t get its story straight

Tony O’Brien: Our leaky government needs to get its story straight

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1