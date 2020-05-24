Feed The Heroes raises €1.3m for frontline staff meals

A campaign to fund nutritious meals for frontline workers has raised €1.3 million in cash and more in donations from Ireland’s business community.
Helen Fullen, chairwoman of Feed The Heroes, said that the success of the project was driven by Irish people’s desire to show their appreciation during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“What we realised very early on was that while the tangible value was providing a meal to frontline workers, the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team