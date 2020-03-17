Tuesday March 17, 2020
Facebook sends moderators home over Covid-19

Social network says move may result in longer response times and more mistakes over disturbing content

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
17th March, 2020
"With fewer people available for human review, we’ll continue to prioritise imminent harm and increase our reliance on proactive detection in other areas to remove violating content,” Facebook said. Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Facebook has said that policing of the platform will be limited during the Covid-19 outbreak as it sends home its Dublin-based moderators.

The workers had complained that they were being forced to work from the offices after the government recommended working from home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The staff are employed by Covalen Solutions, a CPL subsidiary, to filter out disturbing content...

