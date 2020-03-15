Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Facebook moderators demand to be allowed work from home

The contract staff filter out disturbing content from the social network and have been told they need to show up to their offices as normal

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
15th March, 2020
The moderators have complained that they are being treated differently to staff employed directly by Facebook.

Facebook moderators have complained that they are being exposed to the risk of catching Covid-19 because remote working opportunities have not been extended to them.

The staff are employed by CPL subsidiary Covalen Solutions to filter out disturbing content from the social network.

A number of Covalen staff complained to their managers on Friday that they were not being allowed to work from home during the period advised by the government to slow the spread...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tech firms plan to take care of staff during crisis

Big tech firms pledge to pay contract staff through the social-distancing period

Emmet Ryan | 16 hours ago

Pro14 company’s revenue increases by €1.5m

Celtic Rugby saw revenue increase over last few years, but faces a major challenge this year as season is cancelled over coronavirus

Barry J Whyte | 16 hours ago

Craft brewers feel the pinch as virus hits hospitality sector

Tourism and export numbers look set to plummet, as sales take a hit from St Patrick’s Day festivities cancellations

Emmet Ryan | 16 hours ago