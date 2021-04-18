Exemption to hotel quarantine sought for ‘essential’ engineers by business groups
Representatives of the pharma, medtech and dairy sectors have met with Nphet and the HSE to request changes to the mandatory hotel quarantining system
Business leaders in the pharma, medtech and dairy sectors are seeking changes to mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) rules for critical engineers flying into Ireland to carry out essential maintenance on equipment, facilities and other technology.
Representatives of the sectors met with officials from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the HSE last week to request changes to the system for specialised engineers.
As things stand, the engineers, who are known as subject matter...
