Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Exemption to hotel quarantine sought for ‘essential’ engineers by business groups

Representatives of the pharma, medtech and dairy sectors have met with Nphet and the HSE to request changes to the mandatory hotel quarantining system

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
18th April, 2021
Exemption to hotel quarantine sought for ‘essential’ engineers by business groups
Multinationals based here are particularly concerned about getting key engineers into the country to carry out essential maintenance work over the coming months

Business leaders in the pharma, medtech and dairy sectors are seeking changes to mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) rules for critical engineers flying into Ireland to carry out essential maintenance on equipment, facilities and other technology.

Representatives of the sectors met with officials from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the HSE last week to request changes to the system for specialised engineers.

As things stand, the engineers, who are known as subject matter...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

As vaccinations continue at the Aviva and other centres, some experts say the time before doses should be extended to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible. Pic: Leon Farrell

How the Covid-19 vaccine plan could still deliver

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 10 hours ago
Professor Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin: ‘Everyone should have one dose’ Pic Fergal Phillips

Government should begin delayed dosing programme this week, O‘Neill says

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 10 hours ago
Ireland’s MHQ debate has become fractious. There are those who claim that its implementation has a particularly negative and discriminatory impact

Tony O’Brien: Our quarantine approach seems designed with failure in mind

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 10 hours ago
A health worker collects a swab sample for rapid antigen testing for Covid-19 from a man hoping to go to a concert in Barcelona Getty

Covid-19: Can rapid testing and vaccine passports allow us to reopen fully?

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 10 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1