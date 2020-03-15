Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Even in this separation, we will find a way to be together

Covid-19 may force us to stay apart physically but, like the singing neighbours in Siena last week, we will come up with new ways to stand in solidarity with one another

15th March, 2020
Ireland does vulnerability well. Instead of suffering alone, our vulnerability connects us. Picture: iStock

My family have worked in undertaking for 150 years or so. We have a dusty old ledger at home from the late 1890s with entries in ink, in careful, beautiful handwriting. The ledger’s long leaves record the bills for the funerals of my neighbours’ ancestors in rural west Wicklow.

The cost of James Kenny’s funeral in 1899 came to four pounds, ten shillings and three pence. There were 15 different items on the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

How to limit damage to your business by the coronavirus outbreak

Companies of all sizes should assess their cashflow situation and engage with their banks as soon as possible, in order to minimise the effect of the coronavirus outbreak

John Finn | 56 minutes ago

Datalex puts €10m fundraising plans on ice

Coronavirus travel restrictions hit software company’s customers in ‘unprecedented’ time for airline industry

Ian Guider | 56 minutes ago

How to be alone in a Covid-19 world

With the coronavirus crisis laying waste to the social calendar, what happens to the FOMO generation when there’s nothing left to miss out on?

Andrea Cleary | 56 minutes ago