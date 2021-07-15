EU’s reluctance to back waiving of vaccine patents is ‘damaging and wrong’, Oxfam chief says

The European Commission’s reluctance to back the waiving of patents on Covid-19 vaccines is “highly disrespectful and damaging and wrong”, the chief executive of Oxfam Ireland has said.

Jim Clarken also criticised comments made by Leo Varadkar in May when the Tánaiste downplayed the ability of certain countries to produce vaccines if patents were waived.

“Very few countries in the global south have the infrastructural know-how or the materials...