EU’s reluctance to back waiving of vaccine patents is ‘damaging and wrong’, Oxfam chief says
Jim Clarken also criticised comments made by Leo Varadkar in May when the Tánaiste downplayed the ability of certain countries to produce vaccines if patents were waived
The European Commission’s reluctance to back the waiving of patents on Covid-19 vaccines is “highly disrespectful and damaging and wrong”, the chief executive of Oxfam Ireland has said.
Jim Clarken also criticised comments made by Leo Varadkar in May when the Tánaiste downplayed the ability of certain countries to produce vaccines if patents were waived.
“Very few countries in the global south have the infrastructural know-how or the materials...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
No clarity on app to verify indoor diners’ digital vaccine certs
Restaurants are pushing to be allowed reopen next week as soon as legislation facilitating indoor dining for vaccinated people is passed
‘Imperfect’ indoor dining plan is the best option available, Varadkar says
The Tánaiste said the only other options would have been reopening indoor dining without restrictions or else keeping the industry shut until herd immunity was reached
Ireland’s Digital Covid Cert system is among the EU’s most robust, minister says
Ossian Smyth told an Oireachtas committee that the government has made contact with the Data Protection Commission in an attempt to make sure the process is fully compliant with GDPR regulations
Tony O’Brien: Antigen testing must be scaled up, and quickly
The government will have to decide where it is going to get the testing capacity from and who is going to pay for it