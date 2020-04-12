Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

EU’s north-south divide rears its ugly head again as coronabonds are killed off

Hardline opposition to EU solidarity in funding the cost of Covid-19 is driven by German allergy to ‘imprudent’ spending, and by Dutch politicians fearing the transfer of funds to southern countries would provoke a far-right backlash

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
12th April, 2020
Angela Merkel, the German chancellor with Mark Rutte (left), the Dutch prime minister and Josep Borrell (right), the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at a European Council summit in Brussels. Picture: Getty Images

The devil is in the detail, they say. With the International Monetary Fund warning that the world is facing the greatest economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s, eurozone ministers last week finally concluded dozens of hours of tortuous teleconference negotiations and announced a €500 billion-plus rescue package for Europe.

Half a trillion euro is a large chunk of money, with €240 billion coming from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and another €300...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

We must plan to stimulate industry recovery after the crisis

While the wage subsidy scheme and refund and credit initiatives are welcome, businesses will need help to heal in the longer term

Brian Keegan | 3 hours ago

Makhlouf: Ireland is in better shape to weather crisis

The Central Bank governor believes resilience has been built up in the economy since the last crash – a resilience that extends to the state’s finances, to household finances and to the banks

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago

DPD, An Post report surging parcel volumes

Consumers are buying sports equipment, food accessories, electrical items online in record numbers

Rosanna Cooney | 3 hours ago