EU’s north-south divide rears its ugly head again as coronabonds are killed off

The devil is in the detail, they say. With the International Monetary Fund warning that the world is facing the greatest economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s, eurozone ministers last week finally concluded dozens of hours of tortuous teleconference negotiations and announced a €500 billion-plus rescue package for Europe.
Half a trillion euro is a large chunk of money, with €240 billion coming from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and another €300...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team