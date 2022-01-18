Subscribe Today
€348 million in Covid-19 business supports repaid to Revenue

The government announced the resumption and reopening of supports for businesses in December

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
18th January, 2022
Repayments of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) total more than €94 million and have come from approximately 3,000 employers. Picture: RollingNews.ie

A total of €348 million in Covid-19 business support grants have been repaid to the Revenue Commissioners since the pandemic began.

The greatest value of repayments were from the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) with a total of 27,777 employers returning TWSS payments worth €254 million, new figures from Revenue show.

Repayments of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) total more than €94 million and have come from approximately 3,000 employers, Revenue said.

