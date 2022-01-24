€180,000 in Covid-19 business support grants repaid to Department of Enterprise

More than €180,000 in Covid-19 business support grants have been repaid to the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment since the pandemic began.

A total of €181,253.72 in funding received through restart grants was returned. The money was repaid by 28 restart grant recipients in 14 local authorities, the department said.

The restart grant was first launched in May 2020 with funding of €250 million to help micro and small businesses with the costs of reopening and...