€180,000 in Covid-19 business support grants repaid to Department of Enterprise
Enterprise Ireland received €2.5 million in early repayments under the sustaining enterprise fund
More than €180,000 in Covid-19 business support grants have been repaid to the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment since the pandemic began.
A total of €181,253.72 in funding received through restart grants was returned. The money was repaid by 28 restart grant recipients in 14 local authorities, the department said.
The restart grant was first launched in May 2020 with funding of €250 million to help micro and small businesses with the costs of reopening and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tony O’Brien: Ireland should use its UN pulpit to push for vaccine equity
Such a move would be a worthy use of a privileged position, in a world where new variants of Covid-19 may well emerge before long
The great reopening: ‘There was just so much relief and to be honest it was a bit surreal. It’s been a long two years’
The announcement of the end of the pandemic restrictions was greeted with a wave of euphoria and relief by the hospitality industry, tourism and the general business community
Editorial: Government faces a delicate balancing act in getting economy back on track
The government has succeeded in preserving thousands of jobs through its crucial support schemes, but as the schemes are pulled back, many businesses may find themselves in a vulnerable position financially
A moment of optimism as Taoiseach announces the grand reopening
There was a sense of history being made as ministers gathered at Government Buildings and some attended remotely to agree the end of pandemic restrictions