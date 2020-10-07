ESRI revises up its growth forecast as exports do well despite lockdown

Exports have performed well during Covid-19 which has led to a more optimistic outlook for GDP, a new report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) shows.

The report outlines how the pandemic has had a devastating effect on job losses in other areas, however, including accommodation, food, arts and entertainment, with the unemployment rate at 14.7 per cent in September.

Household spending and modified investment declined by 22 and 24 per...