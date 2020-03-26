ESRI calls for EU-wide stimulus after dire economic warning

The Covid-19 pandemic is set to shrink the economy by as much as 7 per cent this year, leaving almost one in five workers unemployed and result in a budget deficit of almost €13 billion, the Economic and Social Research Institute has warned.

In the best-case scenario, the shock will last only a short period, the think-tank said in its latest report. If the pandemic does not abate, however, “the results will be even more adverse...