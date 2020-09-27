Employers could face battle over Covid-19 pay cuts, says Ictu

Employers who unilaterally applied emergency pandemic pay cuts could face court action for “breach of contract”, according to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.
Laura Bambrick, Ictu‘s head of social policy, said that employers who applied pay cuts as an emergency measure during the early phases of the pandemic without the full consent of their employees could face cases in front of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and potentially in the civil courts....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team