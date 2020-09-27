Sunday September 27, 2020
Employers could face battle over Covid-19 pay cuts, says Ictu

Union head warns that emergency pandemic pay reductions should have been agreed with employees and cases may end up in court

27th September, 2020
Employees should have been asked for consent for temporary pay cuts, with best practice involving written consent and review dates to reassess the financial need for ongoing pay cuts

Employers who unilaterally applied emergency pandemic pay cuts could face court action for “breach of contract”, according to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Laura Bambrick, Ictu‘s head of social policy, said that employers who applied pay cuts as an emergency measure during the early phases of the pandemic without the full consent of their employees could face cases in front of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and potentially in the civil courts....

