Elaine Byrne: Why we need to be faster and clearer in dealing with a crisis
If we’ve learned anything from the trauma of the pandemic, it’s that maintaining public trust in health policies is critical
Over the last decade, Ireland has lurched from crisis to crisis, from the financial crash to the bailout, austerity, a severe housing shortage and the outbreak of Covid. Is there an opportunity to learn lessons from our pandemic experience that could help our lives become better in the long term?
Internationally, Ireland ranks highly when it comes to the vaccine rollout and the overall handling of the pandemic, according to both the European Centre for...
