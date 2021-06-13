Elaine Byrne: The West’s ‘vaccine nationalism’ is an arrogant and dangerous game

At a press conference last May, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) scolded wealthy countries for vaccinating children against Covid-19 while poorer nations are still struggling to inoculate health workers and the most vulnerable.

“In a handful of rich countries, which bought up the majority of the supply, lower-risk groups are now being vaccinated,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, voicing his outrage at how inequity in vaccine access will mean more deaths due to...