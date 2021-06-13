Elaine Byrne: The West’s ‘vaccine nationalism’ is an arrogant and dangerous game
The effectiveness of the vaccines is threatened whenever a new variant of the coronavirus emerges, but the world’s richer countries seem to be more concerned about life returning to normal
At a press conference last May, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) scolded wealthy countries for vaccinating children against Covid-19 while poorer nations are still struggling to inoculate health workers and the most vulnerable.
“In a handful of rich countries, which bought up the majority of the supply, lower-risk groups are now being vaccinated,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, voicing his outrage at how inequity in vaccine access will mean more deaths due to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Reopening: Frustrating ‘baby steps’ seen as the best way back to normality
Few risks were taken with pilot gigs like the James Vincent McMorrow concert last Thursday, but experts say this approach was correct despite rising optimism at the accelerated vaccine rollout
Covid-19: The slow march to reopening and how the world is faring
As the countries that have achieved the highest levels of vaccine coverage – including Israel, Canada, Chile, Britain and the US – take their first tentative steps into a world of reduced restrictions, the results have been varied
Reopening: ‘The only event without risk is the event that doesn’t happen. People in the events industry understand risk’
While the government hopes that its rollout of test events across sports and entertainment will give us all a sporting chance of near normality, some argue the pilots are far too cautious and unambitious
Covid-19: Can herd immunity ever be a viable strategy?
Questions are growing over whether we can reach the critical threshold needed to protect the vulnerable, given the delays to the vaccine rollout and the dangers of the Delta variant