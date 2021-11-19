Elaine Byrne: Covid will not be killed, but will eventually stop being a killer
The future must involve an acceptance that the disease will never be truly eradicated, but will soon become less lethal and damaging to society
Pandemics always end, though it may not seem like that right now. During the first wave, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units around the country peaked at 155 in April 2020. In the devastating third wave, that number peaked at 221 ICU admissions in January this year.
At the time of writing, we are now at 120 and climbing. We are on a trajectory to surpass the peaks of the worst two waves combined. Professor...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Susan O’Keeffe: Support for SME sector and rapid booster rollout essential for next phase of pandemic
We can’t go back in time and start the boosters two weeks earlier, but pushing up the rate of vaccinations in the coming weeks must be possible and must be the absolute priority
Government ‘closely’ reviewing new monoclonal antibody drugs after EMA approval
The Agency has granted authorisation to two treatments which significantly reduced the mortality rate of Covid-19 among patients studied
HSE sitting on stock of 1.5 million antigen tests
Only 35,000 tests had been dispatched to close contacts as of last week
Employees urged to work from home ‘unless it is absolutely necessary’
A new closing time of midnight for the hospitality sector was also agreed under plans approved by Cabinet.