Elaine Byrne: Covid will not be killed, but will eventually stop being a killer

The future must involve an acceptance that the disease will never be truly eradicated, but will soon become less lethal and damaging to society

Elaine Byrne
19th November, 2021
‘The end of the pandemic is not the end of this virus: it’s the end of an unsustainable impact on health systems’

Pandemics always end, though it may not seem like that right now. During the first wave, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units around the country peaked at 155 in April 2020. In the devastating third wave, that number peaked at 221 ICU admissions in January this year.

At the time of writing, we are now at 120 and climbing. We are on a trajectory to surpass the peaks of the worst two waves combined. Professor...

