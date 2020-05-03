Drug testing firm Icon braced for revenue hit due to coronavirus

Icon, the Dublin-based drug testing company, has said that the Covid-19 pandemic will have a significant impact on its revenues, costing it almost €110 million this quarter.

Icon, which conducts clinical drug trials on behalf of major pharmaceutical companies, has said the measures put in place to close non-essential workplaces has meant that many of its labs are currently closed.

Although some drug trials can take place off-site the closure has prevented some work from...