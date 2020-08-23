Drop in PUP recipients but 230,400 still dependent on payment

When the Department of Social Protection issued its latest update on recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment last week, the figures were encouraging at first glance.

The number of people in receipt of the payment had dropped from a peak of 598,000 in early May to 232,400 last week. This represented a decrease of 365,000, or 61 per cent.

In another encouraging sign of the number of people returning to work, there were 30,100 fewer people claiming the emergency...