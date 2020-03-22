Dr Mark Murphy: The way GPs work has been disrupted and changed forever

The 1921 annual report of marriages, births and deaths painted an unrecognisable picture of Irish life 100 years ago. With tenements a breeding ground for infection, before the arrival of vaccines and antibiotics, there were 7,651 recorded deaths from tuberculosis in 1920. Almost 11,000 succumbed to influenza over two seasons and measles caused the death of 505 children. It was the cruel normality of Irish life that communities were ravaged by deaths which are now...