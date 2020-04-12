DPD, An Post report surging parcel volumes

Ireland’s largest courier company, DPD, is reporting “incredibly strong parcel volumes”, and a 200 per cent increase in electrical deliveries since the beginning of the Covid-19 restrictions.

As businesses remain closed, Irish consumers are shopping online and the items passing through the couriers‘ hubs indicate what people are continuing to buy.

DPD, whose clients include Meaghers Pharmacy and Smyth’s Toys, is reporting deliveries of food and pet accessories to be up...