Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Donohoe’s rescue package needs clarity and no red tape

If the demand for this €6.5 billion rescue plan is as weak as for the government‘s earlier efforts, the foundations for a rebirth of the economy may not exist

10th May, 2020
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe unveiled his rescue plan for struggling firms. Picture: Collins

After an excruciatingly long wait for business owners, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe last weekend finally unveiled his rescue plan for firms struggling to remain afloat due to the response to Covid-19 pandemic. His €6.5 billion package was universally anticipated, broadly welcomed but widely critiqued, in some instances unfavourably.

More support will be needed, and some elements of what was announced remain unclear, but the package should be welcomed as an important step in the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Builders to get hundreds of millions in state loans

Home Building Finance Ireland hopes to kick-start projects that may have been stalled by the banks pulling funding

Ian Guider | 4 hours ago

Live Nation and MCD open venues to HSE for use during pandemic

Entertainment firms also engaging with government to discuss how live events might be held safely in future

Róisín Burke | 4 hours ago

HSE weighs up using alternative tests for Covid-19

Initiative may include antibody testing to help determine the true extent of the virus’s spread in nursing homes

Aaron Rogan | 4 hours ago