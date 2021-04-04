Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Donnelly to insist on hotel quarantine list changes despite FG opposition

Minister for Health fears new variants of Covid-19 could threaten vaccination rollout as hotel group requested to increase capacity

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
4th April, 2021
Donnelly to insist on hotel quarantine list changes despite FG opposition
The Business Post understands that Tifco, the group which operates the quarantine hotels, has been asked to increase its number of available beds from 650 to up to 3,000

Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, is set to push back against Fine Gael’s resistance to expanding the mandatory hotel quarantine programme, due to his concerns that not doing so could undermine the vaccination rollout.

The Business Post understands that Tifco, the group which operates the quarantine hotels, has been asked to increase its number of available beds from 650 to up to 3,000, to cope with a potential increase in the numbers...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

“We are on the final stage of this terrible journey” was the Taoiseach’s grim summary of the position in a low-key address on Tuesday last

Cathal Mac Coille: Confusion and incoherence must be avoided now more than ever

Coronavirus Cathal Mac Coille 5 hours ago
Dr Mike Ryan of the WHO called for a more equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, with the most vulnerable vaccinated first, regardless of country. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: Those who jump the queue for vaccines are breaking our trust

Coronavirus Elaine Byrne 5 hours ago
The government decision to allow fully vaccinated people to share indoor spaces together is the correct decision

Tony O’Brien: Government must stand firm on age-based vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 5 hours ago
Facts are stubborn things, and the evident success of these counties should be the anchor point for discussions on managing our situation.

Tomás Ryan: A fourth wave of Covid is not inevitable – it’s a choice

Coronavirus Tomás Ryan 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1