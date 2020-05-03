Dire warnings abound with kids’ safety on high alert

Last Sunday night, a tweet appeared that quickly attracted thousands of “likes” and retweets. By morning, its contents were being reported widely in the media, and striking fear into the hearts of parents everywhere.
The British Paediatric Intensive Care Society had taken to Twitter to say it had noted an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages “presenting with multisystem inflammatory state” and requiring intensive care. At least a dozen...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team