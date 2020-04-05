Developing world standing on the precipice of disaster

At the end of March, the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, imparted a chilling message as he put his huge nation into a 21-day lockdown.

“Health services in Italy and the US are considered to be world leading. Yet, in spite of this, these countries could not mitigate the outbreak,” Modi told the 1.4 billion residents of the second-most populous country in the world.

“If we are not able to manage this pandemic...