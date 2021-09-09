Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Desk sharing key to Central Bank’s return-to-office plans

Staff will have to book a desk on days they want to attend the office as regulator plans to bring staff back on site from October

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
9th September, 2021
Desk sharing key to Central Bank’s return-to-office plans
Central Bank staff will not have their own desk when they return to the office one day a week from next month. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Central Bank staff have been told they will not have their own desk when they return to work, under the regulator’s plans to bring employees back to the office from the start of October.

Staff will soon begin their return to the bank’s campus on a one-day-a-week basis, with all workers expected to work on site at least once weekly by the start of December.

“Hot desking” – where different workers...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘For the Whig government in London, the defence of commercial interests, the dictates of laissez-faire economics, and political indifference to Irish suffering trumped any obligation to prevent mass starvation by intervening in markets.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: Uncomfortable echoes of the Famine in how vaccines have been hoarded by rich nations

Coronavirus Kevin Watkins 1 day ago
Even at the worst of the uncertainty of the pandemic, the government has been working to make sure education was given special status in reopening. Picture: Getty

Covid-19: Colleges lay groundwork for safe return of students to campus life

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan 4 days ago
‘The Irish public was a willing partner in the vaccination strategy, with virtually no vaccine hesitancy since the jabs were made available.’ Picture: PA

Lucinda Creighton: We have kept our side of the bargain, now our leaders must keep theirs

Coronavirus Lucinda Creighton 4 days ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: ‘We have prevailed as a country.’ Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Analysis: Martin heralds ‘days of hope’ as he reveals reopening plan

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1