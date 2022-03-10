Subscribe Today
Department to underpin Nphet decisions in event of legal action

Legal service to compile reports and documentation relating to team’s work

Cónal Thomas
10th March, 2022
Department to underpin Nphet decisions in event of legal action
The Department of Health on Baggot Street, Dublin. The department will back up decisions made by Nphet in the event of legal action. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Department of Health has moved to back up decisions made by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in the event of future audit or legal action, the Business Post can reveal.

Following its winding down last month, the department confirmed it is seeking legal services to compile all documentation related to the group’s decisions and the advice it provided to government throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The appointed legal service...

