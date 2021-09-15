Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Department of the Taoiseach spent €16.9 million on Covid-19 public communications in 2020

There were 35 information campaigns funded across radio stations, newspapers, social media and billboards last year

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
15th September, 2021
A major Covid-19 public awareness campaign was launched last year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Department of the Taoiseach spent €16.9 million on Covid-19 public communications last year.

There were 35 Covid-19 public information campaigns funded across national and local radio stations and newspapers, social media, and billboards over the year, according to the Department of An Taoiseach’s annual report.

The report said €15.66 million was spent on salaries and allowances.

