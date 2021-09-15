Department of the Taoiseach spent €16.9 million on Covid-19 public communications in 2020
There were 35 information campaigns funded across radio stations, newspapers, social media and billboards last year
The Department of the Taoiseach spent €16.9 million on Covid-19 public communications last year.
There were 35 Covid-19 public information campaigns funded across national and local radio stations and newspapers, social media, and billboards over the year, according to the Department of An Taoiseach’s annual report.
The report said €15.66 million was spent on salaries and allowances.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ireland can’t boost its way out of pandemic, Nphet advisor says
Cathal Walsh says state must communicate more clearly to people the need for personal responsibility as Covid-19 restrictions ease
One year on: what the experts say about how the pandemic will play out over winter
As the return to schools, colleges and workplaces continues, we again ask the public health experts for their predictions on the progress of our battle against Covid in the months ahead
Desk sharing key to Central Bank’s return-to-office plans
Staff will have to book a desk on days they want to attend the office as regulator plans to bring staff back on site from October
Comment: Uncomfortable echoes of the Famine in how vaccines have been hoarded by rich nations
The international response to the Covid-19 pandemic bears a sad resemblance to the British reaction to the catastrophe in Ireland during the 1840s