Demands of social distancing shut down country’s building sites

The closure of construction sites ordered by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday was inevitable, despite efforts by firms to protect workers from coronavirus.

Workers, unions and politicians had complained loudly last week that social distancing and hygiene measures needed to stop the spread of Covid-19 were simply not possible on most building sites.

Pictures of workers in high-vis jackets huddled together on sites around the country had been widely shared, and the matter was raised...