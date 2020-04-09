Decoding the data: how we are tracking Covid-19

Confirmed cases, daily growth rate, fatality curves – every day the headlines bring an overwhelming number of new numbers on the Covid-19 pandemic. But which matter most when understanding Ireland‘s place in the global crisis?
Here, the Business Post breaks down the meaning behind the key metrics and what they can and can’t tell us.
- Estimated time lag since transmission: 1-21 days
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team