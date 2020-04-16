Thursday April 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Debt relief is the most effective pandemic aid

The private sector must take its share of the Covid-19 pain, and that share will have to include debt forgiveness for poorer nations

16th April, 2020
A motorcycle taxi driver wears a makeshift mask in the Kibera neighbourhood of Nairobi, Kenya. Developing countries need debt relief and financial assistance to fight Covid-19. Picture: AP

The nations of the developed world have responded to the Covid-19 crisis by supporting their domestic economies and financial systems in bold and unprecedented ways, on a scale that would have been unimaginable three months ago.

In contrast, when the world’s finance and central bank governors convene virtually this week for the semi-annual International Monetary Fund/World Bank meetings, steps will be taken to fortify the international system. But those steps will be nothing compared to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The fight against Covid-19 inside Ireland’s nursing homes

With 245 deaths since the pandemic began as well as reported shortages of PPE and tests for staff, have Ireland’s nursing homes been neglected?

Susan Mitchell | 4 hours ago

Play centres cite lack of support from insurers over pandemic

Play Activity and Leisure Ireland says most of its members would favour a rebate or policy extension

Peter O'Dwyer | 8 hours ago

Six key takeaways from the EU Commission‘s Covid-19 exit plan

The guidelines state that lifting restrictions will ‘unavoidably’ lead to more cases and that the economies of member states must be restarted in phases

Daniel Murray | 9 hours ago