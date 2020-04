Health Editor Susan Mitchell explains how differences in reporting methods for Covid-19 deaths mean global fatality tables don‘t necessarily paint an accurate picture of the coronavirus pandemic and how successfully different nations are handling the crisis. Susan and co-host Nadine O’Regan also discuss the relatively good state of testing in Ireland and the ongoing spread of misinformation.

