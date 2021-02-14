De Gascun says gene sequencing may hold key to efforts to track and manage virus
The chair of Nphet has said Ireland’s gene sequencing programme will become more important as more people get vaccinated against Covid-19
Cillian De Gascun has spent the last year battling the pandemic on two fronts.
As chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), he has been instrumental in shaping the high-level public health advice that has informed the government’s strategy on Covid-19.
Meanwhile, as director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, he has been involved in the testing and sequencing of the novel coronavirus, work which has become increasingly significant due to...
